Virginia M. CrewsVirginia M. Crews, 78, of Dothan, passed away at a local hospital March 25, 2022. Graveside service will be 2:00pm, Friday, April 1st at Little Rocky Mt. Baptist Church in Tumbleton, AL with Pastor McLeroy officiating and Horace Williams directing. Visitation will be today from 3-6pm at the mortuary. Per CDC guidelines, a mask for social distancing is required.