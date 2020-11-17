Virginia Gayle Bostick Marshall
Virginia Gayle Bostick Marshall went to be with the Lord on November 15, 2020 at 11:20 am in Tumbleton, AL. She was born in Headland on February 11, 1941, daughter of Frances and Eugene Bostick, who predeceased her. Gayle attended Headland public schools and graduated from Riley Business School with a degree in accounting. She started her career at an early age working as an office manager at Maintenance Incorporated. Later, after marrying the late Larry Wood Marshall, her talents in sales and customer service became increasingly apparent and she was promoted to the position of account executive for Waste Management. In 2009, Gayle celebrated her Golden Anniversary with Waste Management recognizing her 50 years of service. She continued to work there until she retired. At the time of her retirement, she was the longest tenured employee to ever work for Waste Management – an achievement that was celebrated by their leadership.
Gayle will be remembered by those that loved her as a Christian woman who loved God and her family and friends with fierce and absolute devotion. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Dothan and attended Tolbert Baptist Church in Tumbleton. Her kind spirit and gentle nature will long be imprinted on the hearts of all who knew her.
Gayle is survived by her three sons, Michael (Jo Ann) of Atlanta, GA, Mitchell and Marty (Cindy); five grandchildren, Anna (Jordan) Reid, Dr. Rebecca Marshall of Birmingham, AL, Mikaylah and Mariah Marshall and John Robert Christian III and her great grand-daughter, Marshall Reid. She is also survived by her three sisters, Martha Bostick of Houston, TX, Patricia (Chuck) Hammond of Coconut Grove, FL and Jenny (James) Hawkins of Daytona Beach, FL in addition to three nephews, their spouses and children.
The family will welcome friends and neighbors to Gayle's visitation at Holman Funeral Home in Headland on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 between 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm at Tolbert Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Mark Brantley and Reverend Larry Elliott officiating. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed. Instead of flowers, donations may be made to Tolbert Baptist Church, C/O Charles Brackins, 175 McLain Street, Newville, AL 36353.
On behalf of the Marshall family, a special thank you to Mrs. Joann Culp and the nurses and caregivers from Encompass for their compassionate and dedicated care.
