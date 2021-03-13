Walter Royce "Chunky" Dawsey, Sr.
Walter Royce "Chunky" Dawsey, Sr., a resident of Dothan, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Flowers Hospital. He was born on January 2, 1936 in Houston County, AL to the late Walter Eugene Dawsey and Daisy (Clark) Dawsey.
A Celebration of Life service will be 6 PM, Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ralph Clark Dawsey.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Wynell (Durden) Dawsey, children, Walter Royce (Barbara) Dawsey, Jr., Rodney Wayne (Sophia) Dawsey, Ronda Jordan, and Wendell Robin Dawsey, brothers, Charlie (Carol) Dawsey, Billy Gene Dawsey, and David Dawsey, sister, Janie Atwell, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many loving family members and friends.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contribution's can be made to the American Heart Association
in Walter's name.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 13, 2021.