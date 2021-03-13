Menu
Walter Royce "Chunky" Dawsey Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
Walter Royce "Chunky" Dawsey, Sr.

Walter Royce "Chunky" Dawsey, Sr., a resident of Dothan, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Flowers Hospital. He was born on January 2, 1936 in Houston County, AL to the late Walter Eugene Dawsey and Daisy (Clark) Dawsey.

A Celebration of Life service will be 6 PM, Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ralph Clark Dawsey.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Wynell (Durden) Dawsey, children, Walter Royce (Barbara) Dawsey, Jr., Rodney Wayne (Sophia) Dawsey, Ronda Jordan, and Wendell Robin Dawsey, brothers, Charlie (Carol) Dawsey, Billy Gene Dawsey, and David Dawsey, sister, Janie Atwell, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many loving family members and friends.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contribution's can be made to the American Heart Association in Walter's name.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Ward Wilson Funeral Home
2414 Hartford Highway, Dothan, AL
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss.
John Mullins
March 14, 2021
Chunky was a fellow worker at Hayes and Pemco for many years, so sorry for your loss, Prayers and Prayers !!!!
Larry Keel
March 13, 2021
