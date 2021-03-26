Menu
Wanda Moore Baumler
FUNERAL HOME
Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel
305 South Main Street
Headland, AL
Wanda Moore Baumler

Wanda Moore Baumler, a resident of Columbia, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at her home. She was 84.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, March 26, 2021, in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with Pastor Vann Cooley officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 P.M. Friday at the mortuary in Headland. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.

Surviving relatives include a son, Ronald J. Ratchford (Rebecca), Columbia; a sister, Edna Ruth Schultz, Montgomery; two brothers, James Moore (Lucy), Sylacauga; and Edward Wayne Moore, Marbury, AL; two grandchildren, Ron Ratchford (Keisha) and Rachel Ratchford Davis (Clay); six great grandchildren, Hunter Ratchford, Reiston Ratchford, Ryland Ratchford, Ryker Ratchford, Embriegh Luker, Shanna Davis and a great-grandson on the way.

Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371.

You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel
305 South Main Street, Headland, AL
Mar
26
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel
305 South Main Street, Headland, AL
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.