Wanda Moore Baumler
Wanda Moore Baumler, a resident of Columbia, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at her home. She was 84.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, March 26, 2021, in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with Pastor Vann Cooley officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 P.M. Friday at the mortuary in Headland. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity
Surviving relatives include a son, Ronald J. Ratchford (Rebecca), Columbia; a sister, Edna Ruth Schultz, Montgomery; two brothers, James Moore (Lucy), Sylacauga; and Edward Wayne Moore, Marbury, AL; two grandchildren, Ron Ratchford (Keisha) and Rachel Ratchford Davis (Clay); six great grandchildren, Hunter Ratchford, Reiston Ratchford, Ryland Ratchford, Ryker Ratchford, Embriegh Luker, Shanna Davis and a great-grandson on the way.
Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 26, 2021.