Waverly Crith Askew
Waverly Crith Askew, a resident of Dothan, died Monday afternoon, October 5, 2020, in a Dothan hospital. She was 72.
Private graveside services for the family will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, October 9, 2020, in Gates of Heaven Cemetery, Dothan, with Pastor Curtis Pittman officiating. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
Ms. Askew was a native of Shawnee County, Kansas, daughter of the late Juan Crith, Sr. and Corine Washington Crith. She formerly lived in Denver, Colorado and Memphis, Tennessee before moving to Dothan more than thirty years ago. Ms. Askew was a member of the New Beginning Worship Center. She retired as an Air Traffic Controller from Cairns Field at Ft. Rucker and also owned and operated Sunshine Ceramics. She was preceded in death by a brother, Juan Crith, Jr.
Surviving relatives include a daughter, Tamika Askew Fleming (Janasky); two sons, LeRoy Harris (Lun-Ya) and Cory Harris (Regena); a sister-in-law, Carline Crith, Phoenix, AZ; ten grandchildren, RueDee Brantley, Jasmine Wiley, Amber Abrams, Alea Tiller, Amani Albertsen, Jocques Sanders, Alexis Harris, Seth Harris, Jaelin Fleming and Jalia Fleming; eight great-grandchilren; niece, Nike Crith; two special canine children, Pooh & Jack.
Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 8, 2020.