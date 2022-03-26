Wayne Douglas Sims
Wayne Douglas Sims, a resident of Newton, Alabama passed away following a long illness on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was 75.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Christian Home Church of Christ in Newton with Mark Turner officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church for one hour prior to the service.
Wayne was born on December 2, 1946 in Gordo, Alabama to James Lloyd and Dora Mae Bryant Sims. He was a retired military member as well as an employee with GTE, with a combined retirement of 36 years. He served in the Vietnam War and Air Force National Guard. He enjoyed driving John Deere tractors, especially in his garden. Wayne loved his family and adored his wife, Jannett. He was a faithful member of Christian Home Church of Christ where he was a song leader and an active participant in the church's mission, including hurricane assistance.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, James Lloyd and Dora Sims; his brother, Charles Sims; his sisters, Mary Alice Danford and Patsy Burkett; his brothers-in-law, Wayne Danford and Willie Burkett; and his fathers and mothers-in-law, Thuma and Dot Clark, Richard and Marjorie Franklin; and his younger brothers-in-law, Thuma Jr. and Johnny Clark.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Jannett Sims; his children, Allen (Terri) Sims and Jamie Sims; his grandchildren, Blake (Abby) Sims, Briana Sims, Austin (Sandra) Sims, Aaliyah Sims, Anna Sims and Jalynn Watson; his great grandchildren, Landon Sims, Riley Sims, Maiya Sims and Connor Sims; his brother, James (Annick) Sims; his brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Jo Gamez.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 26, 2022.