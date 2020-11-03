Wedsel D. DunnWedsel D. Dunn, 82, a lifelong resident of the Hacoda Community, passed from this earthly life on October 31, 2020.Wedsel was born in 1938 in Covington County, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wiley Ezra Dunn and Ruth Carpenter Dunn; an infant brother; and a sister, Barbara Dunn Salazar, of Ketchikan, Alaska.Those who will miss him are his devoted wife of 57 years, Hazel Wise Dunn; two daughters, Ginger Dunn of Montgomery and Wendy Dunn Skurka (Lee) of Tuscaloosa; the absolute joys of his life, his grandchildren: Garrett Skurka of Tuscaloosa, Miranda Skurka of Orlando, Florida, and Kelsey Skurka of Tuscaloosa; two sisters, Ann Ausley of Geneva and Sandra Dunn of Crestview, Florida; one brother, Ellis Dunn (Cheryl) of Hacoda; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.When he was in high school as a member of the 4-H Club, he was chosen as the best 4-H tractor driver in Alabama, and he was subsequently awarded a trip to Chicago for his outstanding 4-H work. Wedsel was a farmer for most of his life, but as a young man he proudly served in the U.S. Air Force, and he was also a helicopter mechanic at Fort Rucker. He was a member of Smyrna Baptist Church. He loved to visit with friends and family and often told many anecdotes from various periods of his life. He loved to sing gospel harmony and song ditties from his childhood. He often provided assistance to his neighbors with his time, he never met a stranger, and he relished giving advice.Due to COVID concerns, no local service will be held, and a private service is planned for immediate family at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Alabama.For many years, he hosted a barbeque at Camp Victory, a place that meant a lot to him, so in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Camp Victory in the Hacoda Community.