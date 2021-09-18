Menu
Wesley Allen Flippo
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
Wesley Allen Flippo

Wesley Allen Flippo, a resident of Oneonta, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. He was 61 years old.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Slocomb with Pastor Brad Price officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Slocomb, AL.

Wesley was born on March 18, 1960 and lived the early years of his life in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. He moved to Faydette in 1972 and attended Slocomb High School. He later moved back to Ft. Lauderdale. He moved to Robertsdale, AL where he met and married his wife, Nita. Together they resided in Foley, Alabama and for a short time in Dothan before moving to Oneonta. Wesley was a member of First Baptist Church of Slocomb.

Wesley was preceded in death by his wife, Nita Faye Flippo and by his father, Charles William Flippo.

Survivors include his mother, Peggy Ann Flippo; his brothers, Charles "Brad" (Glenda) Flippo and Kristopher Wayne (Joyce) Flippo; his sister, Melinda Lea Everitt (James Daniel); and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
Slocomb, AL
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
mr wesley and the family i´m so shock in tears bc i love him dearly that was my friend i was a true friend he will call me and i´m coming i got a new phone and lost contact with him! fly high my friend i love you
miriam wilson
November 17, 2021
