Weylan WilkesWeylan Wilkes, age 78, after a long and hard fought battle with Parkinson's Disease for 18 years, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 with his family by his side.Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Prattville (138 South Washington St., Prattville, AL 36067) with Dr. Travis Coleman and Dr. Peyton Hill officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the church from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m.Mr. Wilkes is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Wilkes; his son, Andy (Allison) Wilkes; grandsons, Davis and Gray Wilkes; brother, Wayne (Suzanne) Wilkes; and many nieces and nephews who were very special to him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Opal Wilkes; brother, Mallory Wilkes; sister, Miriam Wilkes Allen.Weylan proudly served his country in the Unites States Army, the Alabama Army Guard, and the Air National Guard. He was full time Alabama Air National Guard for 29 years when he retired. He made many life long friends from his career at Dannelly Field. His passions in life were his family, his Sunday school friends, golf, and of course, the Auburn Tigers. He will be greatly missed by many friends. The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for their support during the past year, especially his nurses, Tasha and Hevan.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the Parkinson's Association of Alabama at P.O. Box 590146 Birmingham, AL 35259 or to First Baptist Church of Prattville for their youth programs.