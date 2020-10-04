Willard Hazley "Bill"
Ammons, Sr.
Willard Hazley "Bill" Ammons, Sr. of Geneva, AL passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 91 years old.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home with Rev. Teddy Ward officiating. The eulogy will be delivered by his grandsons, Dr. Lee Ammons, and Dr. Kevin Ammons. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday beginning at 1:00 p.m.
The family ask that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in memory of Mr. Ammons to the Geneva Senior Center, or Maple Avenue Baptist Church.
Mr. Ammons was born in Holmes County, FL on January 29, 1929 to the late Robert Ezra and Lessie Lizzie McGowan Ammons. Mr. Bill was extremely patriotic. He proudly fought for his country in the United States Airforce. He served in the occupied Japan when he was only 17 years old. Mr. Bill loved spending time with his family, especially his grandsons. He enjoyed taking them on many fishing trips. He was also very active in the Geneva Senior Citizens. Mr. Ammons was an avid historian and reader. Maple Avenue Baptist Church was blessed to have had him as a member of their congregation for over 60 years.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jeanette Ammons; one brother, Robert Ezra Ammons, Jr.; three sisters, Quida Ammons, Shirley Conover, and Thelma Jean Hopek.
He is survived by one son, Willard H. Ammons, Jr. (Connie); daughter, Frankie M. Ammons, all of Geneva; two grandchildren: Dr. Lee Ammons and Dr. Kevin Ammons (Emily) all of Geneva, AL; two great-grandchildren: Haze and William Ammons of Geneva, AL; one sister, Virginia Jones (Tobbie) of Warner Robins, GA; one brother-in-law, Cyril Hopek of De Funiak Springs, FL; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers will be: Dr. Lee Ammons, Dr. Kevin Ammons, Dennis Huggins, Mike Jones, Ronnie Parker, and Cy Hopek.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the staff and members of the Geneva Senior Center.
The family would like to thank Wiregrass Medical Center and Day Spring Hospice for their special love and care.
