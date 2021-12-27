Willena Carr
Willena Carr passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, December 23, 2021. She was 86 years old.
Graveside services will be held 3:00 pm Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Gates of Heaven Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 27, 2021 from 4-6 pm at Sunset Funeral Home.
Willena's passion in life was to take care of children and to serve others. She was a giver. It brought her immense joy to give and to encourage others. She served faithfully at DCF as a member and in taking care of its generations of children. She developed a card ministry in her later years. Her legacy is her love for God and her love for His children, young or old.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Nelson Carr, Jr.
Willena is survived by her niece, Stephanie Gamble Anozier; nephews, Kenneth Reeves and Erroll Gamble; cousins, Pearline (John) Knight, Linda Chester, and Mary Williams; and her Goddaughters/cousins Lori Bighems, Leslie Turner, and Natalie Ruth McCollumn and extended relatives.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 27, 2021.