Willena Carr
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
Willena Carr

Willena Carr passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, December 23, 2021. She was 86 years old.

Graveside services will be held 3:00 pm Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Gates of Heaven Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 27, 2021 from 4-6 pm at Sunset Funeral Home.

Willena's passion in life was to take care of children and to serve others. She was a giver. It brought her immense joy to give and to encourage others. She served faithfully at DCF as a member and in taking care of its generations of children. She developed a card ministry in her later years. Her legacy is her love for God and her love for His children, young or old.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Nelson Carr, Jr.

Willena is survived by her niece, Stephanie Gamble Anozier; nephews, Kenneth Reeves and Erroll Gamble; cousins, Pearline (John) Knight, Linda Chester, and Mary Williams; and her Goddaughters/cousins Lori Bighems, Leslie Turner, and Natalie Ruth McCollumn and extended relatives.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Sunset Funeral Home
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL
Dec
28
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Gates of Heaven Cemetery
AL
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please accept our love and compassion following Wilena´s death. We enjoyed her sweet and gentle spirit throughout the years. We find much pleasure and comfort in Wilena entering the Gates of Heaven and into the Lord´s presence. May you know his presence during this season.
Nick and Shirley Adair
December 25, 2021
Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the loss of your loved one, may God give you strength and comfort during this difficult time. (Psalms 46 :1)
SG
December 25, 2021
