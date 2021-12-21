William "Mickey" BrennanMr. William (Mickey) Brennan of Dothan passed away Friday, December 17, 2021, at home with his loving wife. He was 65.Mickey was born in Bucks County, PA on October 23, 1956 to the late Thomas and Mary Brennan. He worked in the HVAC Service all his life and owned Mickey's Heating and Cooling. He also loved farming, gardening, travelling, and vacations in the Florida Keys. Most of all, he loved his family.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Brennan; and his nieces, Madison Conrad and Kelly Brennan.He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara Brennan; stepson, Steven Askew (Samantha); step-grandchildren, Kristen Askew and Ethan Askew; his brother-in-law, Ray Ketcham (Paula); his sisters, Patricia Amati (Al), Maureen Brennan, Barbara M. Brennan, and Theresa King; his brothers, Thomas Brennan, Jr. (Jaqueline), Patrick Brennan (Suzanne), Robert Brennan, and Richard Brennan (Donna); his nieces and nephews, Brian, Bruce, Christine, Denise, Thomas, Patrick, Cristin, Lisa, Laura, Robert, Jonathan, Michael, Mary, Russell, Heather, and Conner; many great-nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.The family will receive friends from 6 PM until 8 PM, Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home. At all other times, the family will be at the Brennan home.The family would like to give thanks to a very dear and loved family friend, Glenda Bowman.