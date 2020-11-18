William Earl Richards
William Earl Richards, a resident of Napier Field, died Monday morning, November 16, 2020, in the Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida. He was 73.
Graveside services, with military honors, will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, November 21, 2020, in Gardens of Memory, between Headland & Dothan, with Chris Macpherson, James Godwin and Ben Godwin officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside services. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, 515 N. Eastern Blvd., Montgomery, AL 36117.
Mr. Richards was born and reared in Blue Springs, Alabama, son of the late Arby C. Richards and Georgia Lou Trawick Richards. At the age of seventeen, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War. Upon discharge from the Navy, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and retired with rank of Staff Sergeant. After retirement from the Army, he received an Associates Degree from Wallace Community College in Automotive Mechanics. Mr. Richards volunteered with the Napier Field Fire Volunteer Department for many years and also volunteered with the V.F.W. in Dothan. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Waters Richards, two sisters, Shirley Boyd and Cathy Sprouse, and a brother, Arby C. Richards, Jr.
Surviving relatives include a daughter, Monica Macpherson (Chris), Cantonment, FL; two sons, Ben D. Godwin (Wendy), Augusta, GA; and James Godwin (Stephanie), Selma, AL; five brothers, George Richards (Edna), Wicksburg; Larry Richards (Teresa), Midland City; Johnny Ray Richards, Midland City; Michael Richards, Napier Field; and Marty Richards, Napier Field; eight grandchildren, Tyler Macpherson, Kryslyn Macpherson, Seth William Macpherson, Isaac Godwin, Rebecca Godwin, Stephan Godwin, Sarah Beth Godwin and Summer Godwin; a very special friend, Helen Bridges, Dothan.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 18, 2020.