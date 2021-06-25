Menu
William Noah "Billy" Greene
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
William "Billy" Noah Greene

William "Billy" Noah Greene, a resident of Dothan, AL, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at a local hospital. He was 84.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 2:00 pm in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Headland, AL. The family will receive friends at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Sunset Funeral Home Chapel.
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
