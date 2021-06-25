William "Billy" Noah Greene
William "Billy" Noah Greene, a resident of Dothan, AL, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at a local hospital. He was 84.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 2:00 pm in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Headland, AL. The family will receive friends at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 25, 2021.