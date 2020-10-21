William H. "Bill" Hickman
William H. "Bill" Hickman, 77, a resident of Ashford, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Southeast Health.
Private family graveside services will be held at Ashford City Cemetery with Reverend Ray Jones and Reverend Chuck Locke officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing.
In lieu flowers memorials may be made to the "Bill Hickman Missions Scholarship Fund", c/o Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 1231 Fortner Street, Dothan, Alabama, 36301.
Mr. Hickman was born June 7, 1943 in Escambia County, Florida to Delmus Franklin and Elizabeth Wright Hickman and lived the early years of his life in Florida and Alabama. He was a 1961 graduate of Rehobeth High School and received his B.S. in Education from Troy State University. Most of his career he was an insurance agent and worked with Equitable, Prudential, and New York Life companies for 35 years prior to his retirement. In previous years he was co-owner and operator of Ashford Farm and Garden Center. He has been a resident of Ashford for the past 45 years.
Mr. Hickman was ordained as a deacon in 1970 and served the Lord faithfully all of his life. He was proud to serve on the Alabama State Mission Board for six years and the International Mission Board for eight years. He participated in numerous mission projects both here at home and around the world. Mr. Hickman was a former member of the First Baptist Church of Ashford and current member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church.
He is predeceased by his parents; his wife, Mary Braswell Deese Hickman; a sister, Jeanette Dickinson; and brother-in-law, Hugh Deese.
He is survived by two sons, Stephen Phillips Hickman (Mary) of Hoover and William Bryan Hickman of Ashford; two grandsons, Andrew Hickman and John Hickman, both of Hoover; a brother, Frank Hickman (Larue) of Ocala, FL; two sisters, Faye Ginther (Ken) of Fruitland Park, FL and Tera Hunt (John) of East Palatka, FL; a sister-in-law, Hildred Deese of Starkville, MS; a sister-in-love, Karen Campbell of Dothan; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
. (334) 699-3888.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 21, 2020.