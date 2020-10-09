William H. (Rusty) WilsonWilliam H. "Rusty" Wilson, age 75, a resident of Dothan died on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in a local hospital. He was born in Houston County on January 5, 1945 to the late Damon Wilson and Ozzie Nell (Smith) Wilson.Funeral Services will take place at 10 AM, Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the chapel of Ward Wilson Funeral Home, burial to follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 6 PM – 8 PM at Ward Wilson Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted.Rusty was a loving family man who will be greatly missed. He served in the United States Army as a Sergeant First Class. Rusty was a Vietnam Veteran and a decorated war hero.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Becky Wilson and a special friend, Molly Price.He is survived by his four sons; James (Angela) Wilson, Jerry (Jennifer) Wilson, Tommy (April) Wilson, and David Wilson, brother; Tommy (Linda) Wilson, sisters; Mary Smith, Ludine (Gooden) Andersons, Sybil (Billy) Buntin, Judy Wilson, and Robbie Wilson, nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a great-grandchild on the way, a very special fur baby, Anna Bell.Pallbearers will be Joshua Wilson, Joshua Pierson, Chad Wilson, Charles Parker, Chris Parker, and Travis Bedsole.