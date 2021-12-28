William "Bill" Junior Holliday
Mr. William "Bill" Junior Holliday (MSgt., Retired, United States Air Force), a resident of Ozark, died early Wednesday morning, December 22, 2021, at his home. He was 90.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jeremy Meetze officiating. Entombment, with military honors, will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to Tunnels to Towers, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306.
Mr. Holliday, son of the late John William Holliday and Vitral Prescott Holliday, was a native of Westville, Florida. He was a 1949 Graduate of Ponce DeLeon High School, Ponce DeLeon, FL. Following high school, he joined the United States Air Force and retired after twenty years of service as an Air Traffic Controller. Mr. Holliday continued as an Air Traffic Controller after his military career and retired at Cairns Army Airfield at Ft. Rucker. He was a 1976 graduate of Troy State University where he received a Bachelors of Science in Business. Mr. Holliday also owned and operated Holliday Tax Service in Ozark and was an Enrolled Agent with the Internal Revenue Service. He was an avid golfer, playing three days a week. Mr. Holliday attended Campground Baptist Church. Mr. Holliday was preceded in death by three brothers, Burnie Lee Holliday, Edward R. Holliday, and John Gerald Holliday.
Surviving relatives include his "Bride" of sixty seven years, Gerry Holliday; two daughters, Gail Holliday Beach (Rick), all of Ozark, and Kathy Holliday King (Norman), Clinton, MO; three sisters, Pauline Wallace, Shreveport, LA, Maxine Fountain, Pelzer, SC, and Patricia Groce, Gainesville, FL; two grandchildren, Adam Douglas King (Stacie) and William Andrew King (Mandy); five great-grandchildren, Ethan Douglas King, Theodore James King, Cedar Gail King, Aspen Ann King, and Olson Andrew King.
You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 28, 2021.