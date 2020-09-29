William James "Jim" Nowell
William James "Jim" Nowell, a resident of Taylor, died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Nowell was born December 10, 1940 in Houston County, Alabama to Frank and Gladys Pippins Nowell and lived the early years of his life there. He later moved to Phenix City where he graduated from Phenix City High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
After attending and graduating from BBI in Graceville, Florida he became an ordained minister. Mr. Nowell retired from the State of Florida as a chaplain with the Department of Juvenile services after 21 years. He loved woodworking and golfing and was a big Roll Tide fan. He was a member of Rehobeth Baptist Church.
He is predeceased by his parents and a special son, Mike Williams.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Onette Nowell of Taylor; two sons, Kenneth Nowell and Lance Nowell, both of Abbeville; two daughters, Teshia Blankenship of Abbeville and Kelley Nowell of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida; a special mother-in-law, Doris Whitehead of Dothan.
Due to Corona Virus restrictions and the health of his wife, there will be no service at this time. His cremains will be scattered at t later date at his favorite hiking spot in the mountains.
Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements.
