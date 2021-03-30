William Earl Jerkins
William Earl Jerkins, age 78, of Dothan, AL passed away peacefully on March 28, 2021.
Graveside services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in Sunset Memorial Park Pavilion with Pastor Troy West officiating. The family will receive friends from 10-11 am on Wednesday in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel.
William Earl retired from Georgia Pacific in 2004 after 39 years of employment. An avid collector, hunter, and fisherman, his real and abiding passions were his children and grandchildren. He loved his family and friends unconditionally, evidenced by the lifelong friendships he held, the sheer joy he expressed in being with his loving grandchildren, the commitment and appreciation shown to his wife, and the unwavering support of his son and daughter.
William Earl is preceded in death by his father, William Alec and his mother Elsie Justine; his sister, Betty Garbarini; and his nephew Steven Benton.
William Earl is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marie Jackson; his son, William Brian Jerkins; his daughter, Amanda Jerkins Stringfellow (Allen); and 3 grandsons, William, Perry, and Robert Stringfellow; his sisters Linda Kelly, Tammy Duke; his brothers Michael "Mickey" Jerkins, and Duane "DJ" Jerkins; and many nieces and nephews.
We find comfort in the fact William has been reunited with the Lord Jesus in heaven. While we mourn his passing from this world, we have joy in the knowledge that he is forever with God, and we will all see him once again in heaven for eternity.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 30, 2021.