William Larry Webber
West Point, MS - William Larry Webber, 75, passed away on October 29, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Larry was born July 24, 1945 in West Point, Mississippi.
He graduated from Clay High School in Montpelier, Mississippi after which he attended Mississippi State University and received a Bachelor's Degree in Aerospace Engineering. He later did post-graduate work in Computer Technology at Georgia Tech. He was employed by the Boeing Company in Huntsville, Alabama, the McDonell-Douglas Corporation in Atlanta and later by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Upon retirement, he returned to Clay County to care for his mother. His unwavering and unselfish commitment to her well-being was a testament to his kind and gentle nature.
A man of few words, he will be remembered as a devoted brother, uncle and cousin; good neighbor; loyal friend; valued colleague and patriotic American. He enjoyed history, classical music, genealogy, the Webber family reunions, and collecting military artifacts. He especially enjoyed his John Deere tractor upon which he spent many happy hours on the family farm in the Cairo Community.
He was predeceased by his parents, Emmett B. and Mary Thornton Webber. Survivors include his sister Cheryl Gibson (Ray), Dothan, Alabama; nephew Dr. Gregory Gibson (Shannon), Dothan, Alabama; great-nieces Abigail and Amelia Gibson, Dothan; niece Dr. Amanda Gibson Deasy (Dr. Ryan) Richmond, Virginia; and great nieces and nephews Maya, Eva, Rosie, Patrick, and Caiden Deasy, Richmond, Virginia.
Funeral services will be Saturday, November 14, 2020, 2:00 pm at Cairo Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery with Joel Williams officiating with burial to follow. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Cairo Cemetery Fund, c/o Judy Chrismond, 23225 Hwy 50 West, West Point, MS 39773.
Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 4, 2020.