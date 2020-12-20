William Mudge Lee
William Mudge McLean Lee left his earthly life on December 15, 2020. He was born in Evergreen, AL October 17, 1932. Following graduation from Evergreen High School he earned a civil engineering degree from Auburn University in 1955. He served as an officer in the U.S. Coast and Geodetic Survey, worked for the state of Florida, and was a founding partner of both Lee, Wainwright, Ham and Polyengineering, Dothan civil engineering firms. He established Bill Lee Contracting Company, a utility contractor serving the tri-state area, and served as President until his retirement. The company was sold and became Blankenship Contracting with Doug Blankenship as President.
He served as President of the National Utility Contractors Association requiring two years of extensive travel and speaking. He was active in working to make America's water clean for many years even testifying before a Senate Committee. He was a member of the Bi Racial Group, President of the Houston Academy Board of Trustees, Chair of the Board of Directors of Dothan Federal Bank and was honored three times by the Dothan Rotary Club as a Paul Harris Fellow. He was proud to help in the establishment of the Miracle Field at Westgate Park. When Dothan Landmarks was a new and struggling organization he funded the salary for an environmental specialist to direct the organization for a year and continued his support with time and money for many years.
He was a charter member of Covenant United Methodist Church where he served in a variety of ministries. He faithfully attended his Sunday School Class, was a Stephen Minister, and a devoted member of the ROMEOs. He also supported a United Methodist mission in Brazil and served on a mission team to Panama. He was especially close to Bishop B. Michael Watson and Rev. Lynn Smilie Nesbitt who have been particularly supportive at this time.
He spent many years developing a Treasure Forest of longleaf pine while also following his heart's desire to introduce wild quail back into this area. Much time was spent tramping the woods with his fine Elhew pointers and hunting with his friends, Dr. Arthur Moore, Arthur Gardner, Rufus Davis, and Dr. Brian Bain. For years he hiked portions of the Appalachian Trail with Judge Don Bennett and Dr. Cliff Webber.
Bill was devoted to his family including his wife of fifty seven years, Carole Bishop, children the late Chip Beason, Juli-Ann and Brian Morgan, Rev. Jeni Lee and Dr. Joe Boshears, Jr., Tom and Katherine Lee, Jon and Jennie Lee, grandchildren Will Beason, Mac and Annie Waddell, Tilson and Emory Boshears, Emmett and Cooper Lee, Tucker, Houston, and David Lee, great grandchild William Beason, sisters and brothers-in-law June and Donald Rayburn, the late JoAnne and the late Harrell Crocker, and other family including the late Marche and Lee Farnsworth, Larry and Joan Rayburn, Kellye Pollard, McKenzie Farnsworth Kaplan, Aleasha Farnsworth Burnell, Mike and Edie Dreaden, and Maria Dreaden Hadaway.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Doug Jackson, Dr. Philip Wilson, Dr. Allen Latimer, and the excellent nurses and other medical personnel at Flowers Hospital. They are also grateful for the support of Sameka Parks and the staff at Southeast Health Rehab for helping him manage the effects of Parkinson's and Myasthenia Gravis.
A private family service is planned. Memorials may be sent to Landmark Park, Box 6362, Dothan, 36302 or Tall Timbers, 13093 Henry Beadel Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32312-0918 or to your favorite charity
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 20, 2020.