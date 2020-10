William Leonard "Billy" McConnellWilliam Leonard "Billy" McConnell passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Billy was born on November 26, 1957 in Wyoming. He served in the United States Navy and would later become a professional welder. Billy was an avid Alabama fan and enjoyed trout fishing in his spare time. He was known by family and friends for being a wonderful storyteller and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Larry Allen, and Leona Finley Patterson.Survivors include his sister, Teena Allen; his brothers, Charles (Wendy) McConnell, Steven Patterson, Scott Patterson, Shawn (Patricia) Patterson and Seth (Lindsey) Patterson; his nieces and nephews, Melissa Kirkland, Alexis McConnell, Zoey Patterson, Daniel Elmore, Tyler Elmore, Alyssa Smith, Carter Patterson, Chloe Patterson, Chase Patterson and Claire Patterson; and great-nephew and niece, Grant Kirkland and Payton Kirkland.Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com