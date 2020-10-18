Menu
Search
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William Leonard "Billy" McConnell
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020
William Leonard "Billy" McConnell

William Leonard "Billy" McConnell passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Billy was born on November 26, 1957 in Wyoming. He served in the United States Navy and would later become a professional welder. Billy was an avid Alabama fan and enjoyed trout fishing in his spare time. He was known by family and friends for being a wonderful storyteller and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Larry Allen, and Leona Finley Patterson.

Survivors include his sister, Teena Allen; his brothers, Charles (Wendy) McConnell, Steven Patterson, Scott Patterson, Shawn (Patricia) Patterson and Seth (Lindsey) Patterson; his nieces and nephews, Melissa Kirkland, Alexis McConnell, Zoey Patterson, Daniel Elmore, Tyler Elmore, Alyssa Smith, Carter Patterson, Chloe Patterson, Chase Patterson and Claire Patterson; and great-nephew and niece, Grant Kirkland and Payton Kirkland.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.