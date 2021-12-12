William "Bill" Martin
William "Bill" Vincent Martin was a loving and dedicated father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend. He left this world unexpectedly on November 29, 2021 at the age of 74, due to complications following surgery for removal of a massive brain meningioma, while at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
William was born April 5, 1947 in Montgomery, Alabama to the late Calvin V. Martin and Margaret Norris Martin. He received his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology from the University of West Florida in 1971, and his MBA and MPPA from Mississippi State University in 2001 and 2004, respectively. He worked with MSU in Starkville, MS as Director of the Franklin Furniture Institute until retiring in 2017, and returning home to Montgomery. He will be remembered as a dedicated, generous, and loving Christian man, who continuously put others before himself. He enjoyed traveling, but most enjoyed spending quality time with his family.
In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his brother, John C. Martin, and nephew, Jason V. Herring. He is survived by his daughter, Cherisa Martin Hall of Dothan, AL; Brad (Sarah) Martin of Asheville, NC; his beloved grandchildren, Lauren Gilbert, Cade Hall, Gray Martin, Georgia Martin, and great grandchild, Dalton Reece Gilbert; his sister, Caroline Herring of Montgomery; numerous nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in his name to the Department of Neurology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center through give.vanderbilthealth.org
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 12, 2021.