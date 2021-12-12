Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Bill "Bill" Martin
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lumen Cremation LLC
7978 Coley Davis Rd
Nashville, TN
William "Bill" Martin

William "Bill" Vincent Martin was a loving and dedicated father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend. He left this world unexpectedly on November 29, 2021 at the age of 74, due to complications following surgery for removal of a massive brain meningioma, while at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN.

William was born April 5, 1947 in Montgomery, Alabama to the late Calvin V. Martin and Margaret Norris Martin. He received his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology from the University of West Florida in 1971, and his MBA and MPPA from Mississippi State University in 2001 and 2004, respectively. He worked with MSU in Starkville, MS as Director of the Franklin Furniture Institute until retiring in 2017, and returning home to Montgomery. He will be remembered as a dedicated, generous, and loving Christian man, who continuously put others before himself. He enjoyed traveling, but most enjoyed spending quality time with his family.

In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his brother, John C. Martin, and nephew, Jason V. Herring. He is survived by his daughter, Cherisa Martin Hall of Dothan, AL; Brad (Sarah) Martin of Asheville, NC; his beloved grandchildren, Lauren Gilbert, Cade Hall, Gray Martin, Georgia Martin, and great grandchild, Dalton Reece Gilbert; his sister, Caroline Herring of Montgomery; numerous nephews, other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in his name to the Department of Neurology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center through give.vanderbilthealth.org.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lumen Cremation LLC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lumen Cremation LLC.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Cherisa, I'm so sorry to hear about your dad. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. XOXO
Karen McDaniel
December 13, 2021
Cherisa and Brad, I am so very sorry for the loss of your Dad. I worked with him many years ago and he was just the kindest, gentlest, and sweetest man for whom I have ever had the privilege of working. My heart hurts for all of you so much. He loved you both so much and was always talking about you. Know you were loved. Prayers for peace and comfort and lots of hugs.
Sherry Patterson
Work
December 13, 2021
Dear Martin, we mourn with you, a loved one lost who can grieve the heart, and make us yearn for tomorrow, when God will keep the promise, he made of no pain, no death and no sorrow.
H.Jones
December 11, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.
DT
December 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results