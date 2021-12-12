Cherisa and Brad, I am so very sorry for the loss of your Dad. I worked with him many years ago and he was just the kindest, gentlest, and sweetest man for whom I have ever had the privilege of working. My heart hurts for all of you so much. He loved you both so much and was always talking about you. Know you were loved. Prayers for peace and comfort and lots of hugs.

Sherry Patterson Work December 13, 2021