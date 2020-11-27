Dr. William "Bill" Moon
Funeral Service for Dr. William "Bill" Moon, of Dothan, Alabama, will be Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Dadeville City Cemetery. Rev. Tim Willis will officiate with Langley Funeral directing the service. Dr. Moon passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama.
He was born on February 24, 1932 in Rutledge, Alabama to William Vinson and Irma Roberson Moon. Born at the end of the Great Depression, William was the 3rd of four children - one girl and three boys: Ida Belle (1921), Comer (1925), William (1932), and Bobby (1938). Though he knew that plowing the fields had sustained his family through the Depression, from a very young age William knew he wanted to build his life and career around furthering his education, and he did, being the first in his family to receive a college education: his bachelor's degree from Troy State University, his master's degree from the University of Florida in Gainesville, then finally his doctoral degree from Auburn University. He took great pride in and always understood the value in academia, but his life was centered around his family, namely his wife of 53 years, Carolyn Henderson Moon who preceded him in death earlier this year.
Some of William's greatest joys were working in his garden, sharing his harvest with those he loved, and traveling with his wife and family to see our nation's landmarks. He was an avid reader and even in recent years remained a student of history, never losing his deep interest in his family's heritage. His involvement in the community ranged from his faithful membership at First Baptist Church in Dothan to his active role in the Dothan Camellia Club where he often served as a judge for their shows. In his life he took on many roles: educator, counselor, husband, brother, uncle, mentor, and friend, but he will also be remembered for his great love and trust in our Father which gives us the ability to celebrate that he is now home in Heaven.
He is survived by his brother Bobby Moon (Joan); sister-in-law Martha Louise Moon; niece and caregiver, Donna Carnes; nephews, Rickey Carnes (Debbie) and Jeffrey Moon (Nancy); and many other family members who love and will miss him dearly.
The family will accept flowers, but would encourage contributions in Dr. Moon's name to the charity of one's choice
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 27, 2020.