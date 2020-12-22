Menu
William "Bill" Parker
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
Mr. William "Bill" Parker

Mr. William "Bill" Parker a resident of Prattville, AL passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Troy Regional Medical Center. He was 79.

Skeen Funeral Home of Troy is assisting the family with a simple cremation.

Mr. Parker was born January 6, 1941 in Coosa County, AL to the late Cecil Parker and Rose Autry Parker. He was proud to have served in The U.S. Navy. He lived in various towns and was a resident of Wallsboro, AL, Eufaula, AL, Abbeville, AL, and Dothan, AL, prior to moving to Prattville. He was a member of the 1st Freewill Baptist Church in Dothan. In his younger days he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by four brothers.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Parker, Prattville; sons, John Warr, Eufaula, Chris Warr (Judy), Hoschton, GA, and Jeff Parker (Kimery), Williamsburg, VA; four grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and a sister, Margaret Ann Stroud, Montgomery, AL.

In memory of Bill Parker the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 358 McLaws Circle Suite 1, Williamsburg, VA, 23185.

The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com


Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 22, 2020.
