William Paul "Bill" DeVoss
William Paul "Bill" DeVoss, of Ashford, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his residence. He was 76.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at Glover Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charles Goldsmith officiating. Burial with Masonic Rites will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens with Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. Monday prior to service time. Flowers are being accepted or memorials may be made to the Wiregrass Humane Society, P O Box 1045, Dothan, AL, 36302.
Mr. DeVoss was born April 21, 1944 in York, NE to Paul and Dorothy Crowley DeVoss and grew up in Kinsey. He later moved to the Cameron Mill community where he lived for over 50 years. He did plumbing and electrical work in earlier years and was employed with the City of Dothan in the water department for 25 years prior to his retirement. Mr. DeVoss was a 32-degree Scottish Rite Mason and a member of the Ashford Masonic Lodge 493 for over 40 years. He was also a member of the Alcazar Shriners and a member of the Shriners Club and the Eastern Star of Ashford Chapter 519. He was a reserve deputy with Houston County for several years. Mr. DeVoss was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his grandparents, Charlie and Annie Crowley and a brother, Russell Gentry.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty DeVoss; two sons, Jerry DeVoss of Cowarts and Charles DeVoss (Kathy) of Luverne; two grandchildren, Justin DeVoss of Dothan and Hunter DeVoss of Luverne; two brothers, Pat DeVoss of Sugargrove, IL and Jim Chaar (Margie) of Prairie Village, KS; two sisters, Ginger Hayes of Pensacola, FL and Patti McCarthy (Joe) of Milwaukie, OR; several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Mr. DeVoss.
Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements.
