Marsha,

Bill was the hardest working man I've ever met. I worked with him many years at Monsanto and he was the glue that held the area together. He was always willing to share his knowledge to this dumb young engineer. Im sorry I won't be able to attend the service today. I was in contact with someone who just tested positive and need to isolate. Ill miss your father and pray for you and your family'.

Mike Lane Friend December 12, 2020