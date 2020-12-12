William "Bill" C. Singletary
William "Bill" C. Singletary of Cantonment lost his battle with Covid-19 on December 8th, 2020. Our hearts are forever broken. He is leaving an unfulfillable void in those who loved him.
Born in Ashford, Alabama on October 15th, 1934, he moved to Pensacola in 1957 for a "short while" which was the remainder of his life. Bill retired from Monsanto after 37 ½ years of dedicated service. He was a member of the Pensacola Elk's Lodge #497. He was also a charter member of the Pensacola Moose Lodge #557 for over 47 years. During that time, he reached the Fellowship degree of Honor and volunteered for over 20 years helping to prepare weekly dinners. One of the highlights of his years of Moose service was the 9 years he worked on the annual golf tournament in support of local charities, which gave him great pleasure. At 86 years old, Bill continued to be an avid gardener who loved to share the fruits of his labor with family, friends and local food banks.
Bill is preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years, Linda. Those left to cherish his memory are his devoted daughters, Marsha L. Poppe (Ron) of Cantonment and Kimberly M. Clark (Steve) of Bremen, AL; two cherished grandsons, Jeremy D. and Jason W. (Bethany) of Birmingham, AL; his brother, Kenneth L. (Kayren) Singletary of Panama City, FL; his best friend, Cyndi H. Wilkins of Pensacola; his "special nephew", Ritchie L. Singletary, several nieces, nephews, numerous relatives and many close friends.
He will be missed by all of his family and friends, but his thoughts, hopes and dreams live on in us.
Visitation will be held Saturday, December 12th, 2020 from 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm with funeral service immediately following at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North with Chaplain Don Smith officiating. Graveside service will be held at Enterprise Baptist Church Cemetery, Ashford, AL on December 13th, 2020 beginning at 1:00 pm with Pastor Tim Wheeler officiating. Family and friends are encouraged to share their favorite memories of Bill during the funeral service.
Pallbearers will be Jason Clark, Jeremy Clark, Hubbs Botcher and Don Alan Knight. Honorary pallbearers will be Les Creighton, Roy Suarez, Keith Carter, Joey Sterns, Mark Baird and Ray Averill.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Pensacola Moose Lodge #557 or Manna Food Pantry in Bill's name.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 S. Hwy 29 is entrusted with the arrangements.
You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 12, 2020.