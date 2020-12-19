Mr. William Kenneth Walker
Mr. William Kenneth Walker, a resident of Ozark, died Thursday, December 17, 2020, at his home. He was 86 years old.
A memorial service for Mr. Walker with Masonic Rites will be held 1:00 P.M. Sunday, December 20, 2020, from Westview Heights United Methodist Church in Ozark with Reverend Jabe Fincher officiating. Mr. Don McCall will be bringing the Eulogy. Interment will be in Woodlawn Memory Gardens, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 19, 2020.