Willie Frank KirklandWillie Frank Kirkland was a strong and spirited wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Born on February 28, 1928 to Harvey and Willie Glass, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, she left this world to be with Jesus while resting in the comfort of her daughter's home.The weekend before she passed was spent surrounded by loved ones who will continue to keep her memory alive by remembering the countless recollections of never-ending laughter fueled by her sassy sense of humor. Anyone else dealt her hand in life might have folded, but she played on despite her circumstances -- single-handedly providing for and raising three successful, faith-filled children who loved her to the ends of the earth. Willie Frank was a dedicated member of Cowarts Baptist Church and enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. When she wasn't outside mowing her carefully manicured acres of land or picking up perfect pecans from the over 130 year old towering trees on her property, you could find her rewarding her hard work with an afternoon rendezvous at the beauty parlor or with a delectable chili dog at Dairy Queen followed by an ice cream sundae frozen treat alongside her sister and best friend, Eugenia Towns. Willie Frank never met a dessert she didn't like, and in the eyes of her children and grandchildren, she was a culinary artist in her own right -- always preparing the best cornflake candy, pecan pie, or cinnamon toast. She was preceded in death by her husband Ben Kirkland and eldest son George Kirkland as well as three of her siblings (Annette Merritt, George Glass, and Edna Glass). She leaves her son Gary Kirkland and wife Pam and daughter Martha Shew and husband Jeff, as well as her saint of a sister Eugenia Towns and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will forever reminisce playing make-believe and drinking kool-aid on the front porch swing during their Alabama summers at Granny's.A socially-distanced, graveside visitation will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11 o'clock at the Cowarts Baptist Church cemetery with Dr. Kermit Soileau officiating and Chapman Funeral Home directing. The visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:30 A.M. until service time at the cemetery.