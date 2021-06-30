Willie StallworthMr. Willie Jo Stallworth, age 78, of Rehobeth, Alabama passed away on June 26, 2021; drive through viewing will be Wednesday, June 30, 2021 4-6 PM at the funeral home; graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 1 PM at Georgette L. Scott Memorial Chapel, 814 Headland Avenue Dothan, Alabama 36303; Burial will immediately follow the service at Memory Hill Cemetery in Dothan, Alabama; under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".