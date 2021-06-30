Menu
Willie Stallworth
Carver High School
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
814 Headland Avenue
Dothan, AL
Willie Stallworth

Mr. Willie Jo Stallworth, age 78, of Rehobeth, Alabama passed away on June 26, 2021; drive through viewing will be Wednesday, June 30, 2021 4-6 PM at the funeral home; graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 1 PM at Georgette L. Scott Memorial Chapel, 814 Headland Avenue Dothan, Alabama 36303; Burial will immediately follow the service at Memory Hill Cemetery in Dothan, Alabama; under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".


Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 30, 2021.
Jun
30
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
814 Headland Avenue, Dothan, AL
Jul
1
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Memory Hill Cemetery
Dothan, AL
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
