Willis Cosby
Willis Cosby, a resident of Abbeville, died Saturday morning, October 24, 2020, at his home. He was 77.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, October 26, 2020, in the Ashford City Cemetery with Reverend Jerome Weed officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside services. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 2740 Headland Avenue, Dothan, AL 36303.
Mr. Cosby was born and reared in Houston County, near Ashford, son of the late Leroy Cosby and Janella Jordan Cosby. He lived in Ashford before moving to Abbeville in 1972. Mr. Cosby was retired from Cosby-Owens Tire in Abbeville. In earlier years, he was engaged in farming and also owned and operated Cosby Logging Company. Mr. Cosby was preceded in death by two sisters, Nell Keisling and Betty Fears and a brother, Euell Lee Cosby.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Mary Ann Shelley Cosby; a daughter, Judy Cosby Kilpatrick, both of Abbeville; a sister, Mary Cosby Holloway (Denny), Dothan; two brothers, Carl B. Cosby (Sandra) and Jerry Cosby (Rena'), all of Abbeville; three grandchildren, Brian Fleming (Tonya), David Scoggins and Dylan Kilpatrick; four great-grandchildren, Hunter Fleming, Colton Fleming, Mercedes Scoggins and Brody Scoggins; several nieces and nephew including a special nephew, Allan Kimble, Dothan; and his special canine friend, "Buddy".
You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
. Phone 334-585-5261.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 25, 2020.