Menu
Search
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Willo Faye Keene Mathews
Willo Faye Keene Mathews

Willo Faye Keene Mathews, a resident of Midland City, died late Wednesday evening, September 23, 2020, at her home. She was 89.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 26, 2020, in the Midland City Cemetery with Reverend Mark Brantley officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed.

You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Holman-Headland Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.