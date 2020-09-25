Willo Faye Keene Mathews
Willo Faye Keene Mathews, a resident of Midland City, died late Wednesday evening, September 23, 2020, at her home. She was 89.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 26, 2020, in the Midland City Cemetery with Reverend Mark Brantley officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed.
. Phone 334-693-3371.