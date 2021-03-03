Winston SpiveyMr. Winston Delane Spivey, age 83, a resident of Louisville, died Monday March 1, 2021 at the Southeast Health in Dothan.Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday March 5, 2021 at the Glover Funeral Home Chapel in Clayton with Reverend Michael Whitman officiating. The service will be live-streamed via Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula and Clayton's facebook page. Burial with Military Honors will follow at the Louisville Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home of Clayton directing. The family will be receiving friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday at Glover Funeral Home in Clayton.In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorial contributions to be made to the Town of Louisville Veterans Room, P.O. Box 125, Louisville, AL. 36048 or to the Louisville Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 4, Louisville, AL. 36048 or to the Louisville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 115, Louisville, AL. 36048.Mr. Spivey was born on October 8, 1937 in Blue Springs the son of John Dolphus Spivey and Mary Lou Gulledge Spivey. He grew up near Five Points community. Mr. Spivey attended Louisville High School and attended Louisville Baptist Church. He was retired as a consultant computer programmer.He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Gregory Winston Spivey and a brother, John Preston Spivey.Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Clara Whaley Spivey, Louisville; son, Scott Spivey, Sr. (Christy), Albertville; daughter-in-law, Michelle Spivey, Miramar Beach, FL.; 4 grandchildren, Scott Delane Spivey, Jr. (Colby), Dothan; Moriah Miller (Joey), Albertville; Gregory Winston Spivey, Jr. and Martha Frances Spivey, both of Miramar Beach, FL.; 3 great grandchildren, Elizabeth Spivey, James Spivey, and Jesse Miller; 1 sister, Faye Casey (Gerald), Dothan; 4 brothers, Billy Frank Spivey (Debbie), Dothan; Glenn Spivey (Glenda), Mobile; Larry Spivey (Judy), Phenix City; Kenneth Spivey (Gen), Ponce de Leon, FL; several nieces and nephews.