Yvonne Waters McNeal
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Southern Heritage Funeral Home
1000 Hodgesville Road
Dothan, AL
Yvonne Waters McNeal

Yvonne Waters McNeal, a resident of Dothan, died June 26, 2021 at her residence. She was 85.

Family graveside services were held Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Memphis Baptist Church cemetery.

Mrs. McNeal was born July 28, 1935 in Headland, Alabama to the late Junie Lee and Ellafair Kennedy Waters. She was a lifelong resident of the Dothan area and loved the outdoors, gardening and cooking for her family. Mrs. McNeal was a member of Southside Baptist Church and will be remembered for her tarts and divinity.

Mrs. McNeal is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Tifton Wiley McNeal.

Survivors include her children, Carol and Mike Jones, Rebecca and Curt Cobb, Wiley McNeal and Edwin McNeal; grandchildren, Amanda Smith (Randy), Adrian Jones (Jodi), Travis Cobb (Gena), Cody Cobb, Evan McNeal, Corinne McNeal and Baby J; great grandchildren, Joshua and Tyson Smith, Macaila and Graydee Jones, Nate and Averi Cobb; brother, Ben Hugh Waters.

www.southernheritagefh.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Southern Heritage Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Aunt Yvonne was such an awesome person. I loved both your parents very much. Some of my fondest memories are at their home in the summer or Christmas gatherings. God bless you all during this time of healing. Love Alitha
Alitha SKonitzki
June 29, 2021
Prayers are with the family.
Chuck McCall
Friend
June 28, 2021
