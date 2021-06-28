Yvonne Waters McNealYvonne Waters McNeal, a resident of Dothan, died June 26, 2021 at her residence. She was 85.Family graveside services were held Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Memphis Baptist Church cemetery.Mrs. McNeal was born July 28, 1935 in Headland, Alabama to the late Junie Lee and Ellafair Kennedy Waters. She was a lifelong resident of the Dothan area and loved the outdoors, gardening and cooking for her family. Mrs. McNeal was a member of Southside Baptist Church and will be remembered for her tarts and divinity.Mrs. McNeal is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Tifton Wiley McNeal.Survivors include her children, Carol and Mike Jones, Rebecca and Curt Cobb, Wiley McNeal and Edwin McNeal; grandchildren, Amanda Smith (Randy), Adrian Jones (Jodi), Travis Cobb (Gena), Cody Cobb, Evan McNeal, Corinne McNeal and Baby J; great grandchildren, Joshua and Tyson Smith, Macaila and Graydee Jones, Nate and Averi Cobb; brother, Ben Hugh Waters.