Mr. Zillie Rudolph, Sr.



The Rudolph Family wishes to announce the passing of their beloved Father and Grandfather who gained his wings on December 21, 2020 at Nortwest Florida Community Hospital. Mr. Zillie Rudolph, Sr. was a devoted husband to his late wife Mrs. Annie Lee Rudolph and with her they had three sons both the late Zillie Jr., and Lionel Rudolph who preceded him in death. Mr. Rudolph was a devoted public servant spending most of his life teaching Science in Houston County at first Carver and then Dothan High School. He was a member of Omega Psi Phi Chapter, a member of the Men's Civic Club in Dothan, and a true golf lover.



He leaves to cherish his memories one son William Rudolph, two Granddaughters Devonne Rudolph, Zakiya Nicole Rudolph, 6 Greatgrands, and 7 Great-Greatgrands.



Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 22, 2020.