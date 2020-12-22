The Rudolph Family wishes to announce the passing of their beloved Father and Grandfather who gained his wings on December 21, 2020 at Nortwest Florida Community Hospital. Mr. Zillie Rudolph, Sr. was a devoted husband to his late wife Mrs. Annie Lee Rudolph and with her they had three sons both the late Zillie Jr., and Lionel Rudolph who preceded him in death. Mr. Rudolph was a devoted public servant spending most of his life teaching Science in Houston County at first Carver and then Dothan High School. He was a member of Omega Psi Phi Chapter, a member of the Men's Civic Club in Dothan, and a true golf lover.
He leaves to cherish his memories one son William Rudolph, two Granddaughters Devonne Rudolph, Zakiya Nicole Rudolph, 6 Greatgrands, and 7 Great-Greatgrands.
Just recently found out.
Mr. Rudolph was an engaging teacher who inspired students to appreciate connectiveness of science and its relationship to daily life.
We are poorer for his absence but he is always remembered.
We thank God for his presence among us and ours goes out to his family.
John Porter
Former Student
John Porter
June 6, 2021
Deeply sorry for your loss. Thinking of you with sincere sympathy. Mr. Rudolph will be remembered as a wonderful man and an excellent teacher who touched so many lives.
Mary Sutton Barker
December 24, 2020
Mr. Rudolph was a great man, role model, and friend. He will be missed dearly.
James Kelley
Friend
December 23, 2020
My condolences for the loss of Mr. Rudolph. I knew both Mr. and Mrs. Rudolph at Rose Hill Senior Center. They were both servers for their community with dignity. It was an honor to know them.
Dianne Oliver
December 23, 2020
My sincere condolences. Prayers for the family! R.I.P.!!
Elizabeth Mays Johnson
December 22, 2020
Sympathies to Mr Rudolph´s family! Mr Rudolph was a great teacher and gentleman!