Nancy Ruth Davidson

May 17, 1931 – September 24, 2020

Nancy Ruth Davidson dearly loved by her family and all of her many friends, peacefully left this earth on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Though we will miss her beyond measure, we are grateful to have been a part of her extraordinary life and take comfort in knowing she is now joyfully reunited with her husband of 38 years, Jack Lewis Davidson.

Nancy was born in Los Angeles, California to Carl and Ruby Zibold on May 17, 1931. She was the younger of two siblings. Nancy married John Steen and had a daughter, Susan. She then got a divorce and married the love of her life, Jack Lewis Davidson and they had a daughter, Vicki. Nancy was a homemaker until she became a nursery school teacher and found her passion for taking care of children. She moved to Elko in 1976. When her daughter got married and started a family, Nancy voluntarily became her full time babysitter and homemaker. She spent her entire life helping raise her grandchildren and loved every second of it. She loved gardening, canning, cooking, baking and spending time with her family.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Carl; her husband, Jack; and grandson, Danny Nelson. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Steen Barr; step-son, James Davidson; step-daughter, Jaque Citadino; daughter, Vicki Urban; grandchildren, Stacey, Nick, Trevor, Arema and Joshua; great grandchildren, Connor Kyle, Kaige, Soren, Silas and numerous great great grandchildren.

There will be a Celebration of Life at the family's residence, 1240 Dotta Dr., at 4p.m.; Saturday, October 3, 2020.