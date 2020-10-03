Robert Anthony (Tony) Hardgraves

November 15, 1954 – September 4, 2020

Robert Anthony (Tony) Hardgraves passed away at his home in Montello Nevada on September 4, 2020 of a heart attack related to natural causes. He was 65.

Tony was born in Detroit Michigan on November 15, 1954 to Robert Madison and Shirley Hardgraves. He lived in Detroit Michigan until 1967 when at the age of 13 his family moved to Livermore California. There he attended Livermore High School. He was a skilled athlete and won many medals for wrestling.

In 1979 he married Nanette Waggoner and joined the Laborers Union. They had two children and moved to Patterson California in 1987 where they bought a house. He retired from the Laborers Union in 1992. In 1998 he bought a house and moved to Modesto California. In 2013 he moved to Montello Nevada.

Tony is survived by his daughter Nicole Hardgraves and son Robert Anthony Hardgraves JR. Grandson Jordan Colbert and granddaughters Isabelle Hardgraves and Natalie Hardgraves; sister, Brenda Carlisle and brothers, Frank Brown, Kenneth Brown and many nieces and nephews. His mother, Shirley Brown and sister, Kathy preceded him in death.

Tony was a very energetic and outgoing man. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. These past 6 years he had been successfully realizing his dream of living off the grid in Montello Nevada. He was a caring father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be dearly missed by all. A memorial service will be held post-COVID.