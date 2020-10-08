Caterina Ann Doxey (Cat)

April 9, 1950-October 4, 2020

Caterina Ann Doxey of Carlin, Nevada passed away on October 4, 2020. She was born in Wenatchee, Washington to Wayne and Virginia Okland. She attended elementary school in nearby Waterville. During her childhood, Cat helped her grandparents with farming operations in Withrow. It was there that her passion for horses was kindled. Cat, along with her family moved to Seattle, Washington where she graduated from Federal Way High School. Soon after, the family moved to San Diego and it wasn't long before this petite, blonde beauty was recruited by PSA airlines as a flight attendant based out of Los Angeles. She worked there for six years when the family again moved to Carlin, Nevada. While visiting her parents, Cat was offered a position at Carlin Gold Mines in the survey department becoming the first female to work in the open pit segment of the mine. While working there, Cat met her husband Wren and they married in February 1977. In March of 1982, their son Justin Thomas was born and a new chapter in her life began. Cat dedicated all her abundant energy to raising their son.

In September 2007, Justin married Kimra Macias and grandchildren were brought into her life. This ignited a special brightness in her eyes and she was passionate about sharing her hobbies with them. You would often find Cat doing her favorite things with her grandchildren. Whether it be, baking cookies with Lachelle, having an early morning visit with Quincy, or watching Amelya ride horses, she was enjoying herself to the fullest. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy and she was so proud of their talents. Over the years, Cat enjoyed water and snow skiing, roller blading, archery, and cooking. She rekindled her love for horses and especially enjoyed the more high spirited temperaments that would test her skills. Working with her very special friends, Rita Stitzel and Margaret Davis, she began doing day work at Rita's ranch in Palisade.

Cat was known for her bright smile and giving nature. She loved all people and her outgoing personality made her an instant friend too many. She loved her friends deeply and will be truly missed by all that knew her. Cat was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Okland; stepfather, Walter Herr; mother, Virginia Herr and two daughters, Laura Lynn and Christina Elizabeth. She is survived by her husband Wren; son Justin (Kimra) Doxey; sisters, Teri Fenney, Debbie (John) Walsh, LeAnn (Ken) Nicholson; brother, Steve (Carol) Herr, and her very special grandchildren Lachelle Doxey, Quincy Doxey and Amelya Doxey. Cat will be greatly missed, but her loving spirit will never be forgotten. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.