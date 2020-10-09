Ralph John Meierhoff,

May 31, 1931 – September 24, 2020

Ralph John Meierhoff, 89, earned his wings on Wednesday, September 24, 2020.

Ralph was born May 31, 1931 in Scranton, Kansas to Evelyn and John Meierhoff. The family of nine moved to the Twin Falls, ID area when he was three. They eventually made their home in Buhl, Idaho. He attended Buhl High School and graduated in 1949. He was active in the FFA and the De-Mo Lay.

He married Rose Marie Essex from Nyssa, OR in 1950 and they had five children together. They later divorced in 1963.

Ralph began his career with the Southern Pacific Railroad in August of 1955 and retired in December 1993. Ralph married Anna Claudine Troupe in November 1965, and they had three children together.

He was a great family man, friend to many, and quite the jokester. He was a member of Eastern Star, a Mason and a member of the Scottish Rite. He was a jack-of-all-trades; carpenter, butcher, rancher; and he loved gardening. He also loved traveling and sightseeing. He was fortunate to have traveled before losing his eyesight to Macular Degeneration. In his many miles traveled he always ran into someone he knew.

Ralph is preceded in death by his parents Evelyn and John, brothers, Homer, James, and Ray; sister Dorothy Ferrasci, and his eldest daughter, Karen Marie.

He is survived by his wife Claudine; children, Ralph Allen, Kathy (Paul) Guisti, Randy (Cammy), Nathan (Cheryl) Faulkner, Cathy (John), Dorene (Chad) Baum, Jennifer (Justin) Hanson, and Joel (Renee); 19 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Ralph prided himself on living each day to the fullest. He loved having family and friends around him. His favorite thing was the laughter of the little ones. At his request, there will be no services as most of his friends have already welcomed him in their embrace, and his family will continue to have gatherings in remembrance; though he is not one that anyone could ever forget.