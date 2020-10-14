Lynn Greenhouse, M.D.

February 11, 1956 - September 27, 2020

Lynn Greenhouse, M.D. February 11, 1956 to September 27, 2020. We lost our sister to a hemorrhagic stroke. She was 64 years old. When she was born in Garden City, Kansas her brother Charlie was one year and 9 days old. From there they moved to Dodge City, Kansas, and then to Denver, Colorado. I was born on Lynn's third birthday in 1959 followed by our younger brother, Larry. Our family then moved to Albuquerque, N.M. in 1964. We were in Albuquerque until 1972, when we moved to a suburb of Cleveland, Ohio for 10 months and then on to Grand Junction, CO, where Lynn graduated from high school. She went on to get her Bachelor's degree in history and political science followed by her Master's degree in International Affairs.

Lynn worked in Washington D.C. for the Department of Energy for a while, and then decided to go back to school to get her medical degree which she obtained from the University of Nevada, Reno. That is where she met her husband, Doug Bruha whom she married in June of 1987. From there they moved to Lamoille, Nevada and Lynn worked for the hospital until it was sold to NNRH, after which Lynn opened her own practice in Elko. In October of 2018 Lynn moved to Albuquerque New Mexico after she was offered a job as a hospitalist. There she met and married the second love of her life, Scott Williams.

She is preceded in death by her husband Doug; as well as her parents and grandparents. Lynn is survived by her three siblings; Cathy, Charlie and Larry; her husband, Scott and many nieces and nephews. Lynn was a wonderful person and a fantastic physician and she will be missed terribly. A celebration of life is scheduled in Elko City Park on October 31st at 11 a.m. Masks and social distancing required as she would have wanted everyone to be safe.