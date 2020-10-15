Engracia Uribe-Ruiz

January 18, 1950 – October 10, 2020

Engracia Uribe-Ruiz beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother passed away on October 10, 2020. Engracia was born to Florencio and Calistra Uribe on January 18, 1950 in Juchipila, Mexico where she lived until moving to Elko, Nevada. In Elko, she married Miguel Ruiz and started a family.

She enjoyed cooking, spending time with her sister and family, but what she enjoyed the most was spending time with her granddaughters. After her granddaughters were born, they filled her day and provided her with a new reason for living.

Engracia is survived by her husband, Miguel Ruiz; daughter, Maria Ruiz; son, Miguel Ruiz Jr., and granddaughters, Isabella and Jordan Gentry. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters and her brother.

Mama, te vamos a extrañar mucho. Eras la mejor mama y abuela.

Her Rosery and funeral services will be held on October 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Burns Funeral Home.

We would like to express our gratitude to our family, especially our Aunt Esperanza Marin Uribe, Genesis Home Health, and nurses at St. Marks Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah for their compassion and care.

Donations can be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church 990 highland Dr. Elko, NV 89801