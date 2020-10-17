George Ray Smith

August 4, 1940 – October 16, 2020

Dad died in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was a Ret. Chief Warrant Officer 4 with the Nevada National Guard. He fought in the Berlin Conflict in 1961, where he met his wife, Brigitte, whom he was married to for 59 years.

Dad leaves behind his wife, daughter, Carola Smith; son, Melvin Smith; daughter, Lani (Dennis) Rogers, and daughter, Connie (Mark) Nickerson, as well as 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Dad was preceded in death by his son, Danny.

You were truly loved and will be missed.

Dad will be laid to rest in Buhl, Idaho at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery on Wednesday October 21, 2020 at 1PM. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation