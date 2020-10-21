Robert Evans Swenson

May 10, 1947 – September 17, 2020

It is with great sadness we announce that Robert "Bob" Evans Swenson, so dearly loved by his family and all of his many friends, passed away on September 17, 2020. Bob was born and raised in Malad City, Idaho to Mont August and Billie Edra Swenson on May 10, 1947. He was the youngest of 3 sons. He graduated from Malad High School in 1965 before attending the University of Idaho located in Moscow, where he received a bachelor's degree in Range Management and worked for the Forest Service. Bob was later drafted into the Army where he worked as a Clerk Typist stationed in Korea. Luckily, he was able to gain some weight and height during his service (he was a beanpole growing up). After returning, he attended the College of Southern Idaho and received a second degree in Diesel Mechanics which he used in his work for various mining and railroad companies throughout Wyoming and Colorado before settling down in Spring Creek, Nevada. Bob was an avid fan of all sports and all foods and a seasoned outdoorsman who preferred to spend his time traveling, camping, fishing, and hiking. He always had a smile on his face and was the first to start a conversation and crack a joke or two. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Mont August and Billie Edra Swenson and his stepmother, Zilla Elcock Swenson. He is survived by his wife, Teresita Swenson and his three children Emily, Mont and Delaine; brothers, Alan and William Swenson; and grandchildren Petra and Runa Wells. Though we will miss him terribly we seek comfort in knowing that we will see him again and that he is now reunited with his loved ones on the other side. A memorial will be held at the LDS church on Spring Creek Parkway on October 24, 2020 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Covid-19 Relief Fund on gofundme.com. We also want to voice our gratitude to everyone who has reached out to our family at this time to offer their love and support.