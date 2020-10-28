Maria "Cuca" Aguirre

October 18, 1950- October 25th, 2020

On Sunday, October 25th, 2020, Maria "Cuca" Aguirre walked up the stairway of heaven and now watches over her family. Cuca was a loving wife, mother of three, grandmother to many, and friend to all.

Maria's journey started October 18, 1950, in a small Mexican town, Parral, Chihuahua. She was the second oldest of nine siblings and lived in Mexico for the first twenty years of her life before moving to the United States. It was there she met the love of her life, Efren. Together they had three children, Efren Jr., Alberto, and Noel. During parenthood they moved quite a few times but landed in Silver City, New Mexico and later San Manuel, Arizona. It was there Cuca worked as a housekeeper for the El Conquistador for 15 years, meeting many people all of whom she called her friends.

2004 was the year that she left San Manuel and headed to Elko, Nevada, where she lived the rest of her life. It was then she retired and took on the full-time role of taking care of her family. Her family was her world and she loved them unconditionally.

Maria was a very outgoing person, always talking on the phone with her friends and going on vacations. She was a Ride or Die type of person and just wanted to go out and do things with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Pedro and Rosa Garcia, her brother Carlos Garcia, and son Alberto Aguirre Sr. She leaves behind her husband of 49 years, Efren Sr., sons Efren Jr. (Tera) and Noel, six grandchildren, one great grandchild, brothers Raul (Angie), Domingo (Maria), Severiano (Beatrize), Juan, sisters Hortensia (Miguel), and Soledad. She also left behind many nieces and nephews, other beloved friends, relatives, and extended family.

Cuca was a great wife, mother, abuela, and friend. She was one the of the kindest people that we have ever known.

She will always be known for her kindness to others, loving heart, and ability to keep her family together.

The viewing will be held on Friday, October 30th at Burns Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m., followed by a Rosary at 7 p.m. and a Mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Saturday, October 31st at 11 a.m.