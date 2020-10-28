Harold "Hal" Hibbert

August 13, 1947-October 22, 2020

Harold "Hal" Hibbert, 73, of Spring Creek, Nevada passed away on October 22, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Viewing will be at Burns Funeral Home in Elko, NV on Sunday 11/1/2020 from 5:00-8:00pm. Graveside Service will be on Monday 11/2/2020 at the Elko Cemetery at 11:00am. Reception to follow at the VFW Hall immediately after the Graveside Service. In light of the current pandemic, and out of respect for others, please wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Hal was born in Clarkston, Washington to Bryce and Shirley Hibbert on August 13, 1947. His childhood was spent mostly between Northern Idaho and Northwestern Montana, with a brief stint in California, where he learned that flour tortillas and lefse were not the same thing. He also lived in Washington for a short time. In 1965, he graduated from Lincoln County High School in Eureka, Montana. He then enlisted in the US Navy and served in the Vietnam War, spending time in both Vietnam and Japan. He was briefly married to Anne Grosvenor and they had two daughters, Beth and Heather, both born in Kellogg, Idaho. Hal worked at Bunker Hill until its closure. In 1987 Hal, Beth, and Heather moved to Kingston, Nevada where he worked for Nevada Goldfield. When that mine shut down in 1990, they relocated to Spring Creek, Nevada, where Hal worked at Barrick Goldstrike for many years. It was after that job that his career took an unexpected turn. Hal became a teacher. He developed and implemented a citizenship course through Great Basin College, and also taught English as a Second Language (ESL). He took great pride in his new profession, and helped many people become US Citizens. He also coached Little League baseball for many years, coaching most of his grandchildren along the way. Coach Hal wanted to make sure that anyone who had an interest in playing baseball always had an opportunity to do so. He was an avid reader, concert-goer, musician, and golfer. He loved watching all of his grandchildren play sports. He was brilliant, funny, and quick-witted. Hal would do anything for anyone, and would always help where he could.

Hal is preceded in death by his parents Shirley Hill, Bryce, Peg Hibbert, Mother-in-law Marion Grosvenor and brother-in-law Ron Frank.

Hal is survived by his daughters Beth Meza and Heather Hibbert Bair (Loni), sister Dawn Frank, brother Gary Hibbert (Betty), brother Monte Grob (Terri), sister Terri Vredenburg (John), brothers-in-law Roger Grosvenor and Charlie Grosvenor (Ling), sister-in-law Billie Jo Grosvenor (Rodney). grandchildren Andrew Meza (Hayley), Oscar Meza (Rian), Isaac Meza (Zennia), Cristofer Meza, Kelsea Meza, Logan Bair, and great-grandchildren Isaiah, Kynlee, Ever, Grey, and Ayven. He was also a bonus dad and grandpa to countless others.

The family wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to the Huntsman Cancer Institute, especially Dr. Weis and Dr. Abraham. We would also like to thank everyone who has reached out to us regarding our Dad. We appreciate all of your stories and fond memories.