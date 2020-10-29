David James Collins

February 12, 1942-October 21, 2020

It is with great sadness we share the news of the passing of our husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, David James Collins. Dad was born February 12th, 1942 in Lima, Peru to parents Robert and Dorothy Collins, joining his older brother Ian Collins. At the age of 15, he was enrolled in boarding school at Fettes College, Edinburgh, Scotland followed by university at the Royal School of Mines, London, England.

It is at the RSM that he earned a Bachelor's degree in Mineral Dressing Engineering that spring boarded him into a 45 year career in the mining industry that spanned the globe and earned him untold respect from his many colleagues and peers. Dad started his mining career as a young metallurgist in Honduras at Rosario Mining Company's El Mochito mine. This was followed by several years working for Dow Chemical in Walnut Creek, California helping develop flotation reagents used throughout the industry today. In 1972, he and his young family moved to Tembagapura in Irian Jaya, Indonesia. Dad would say he learned more during these 6 years than any other 6 years in his career. With Freeport he was in on the startup copper flotation mill that is now one of the premier mines in the world. Working for Freeport led Dad to be in on the design and startup of the Jarret Canyon mine, here in Elko, Nevada, and with FMC, the Paradise Peak Mine in Hawthorne, Nevada. He then went on to work in Mexico, New Mexico, Ecuador, Bolivia, and Peru. In 2001, Dad joined Newmont Mining Company with two stints in Uzbekistan and several years at their Carlin Operations before retiring in 2009.

It was during his first job out of college, in Honduras, that he met Mom, Eleanor Charlotte Hall. They married in 1964 in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, after a three-month courtship. They had three sons, Peter David, Robert James Edey and Andrew Ian. Mom and Dad celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary last March. They have happily lived close to Andrew and his wife Anita in Spring Creek, Nevada, watching their grandchildren, Brett, Courtenay, David and Anthony and Victoria grow up. While wintering at their home in Tubac, Arizona they were close to Robert his wife Kelli, and grandson Jack Collins. Grandson Brett Hughes, his wife Christina and three great grandchildren, Thyme, Brylei and Luke are also nearby in Southern Az. Their eldest son Peter, and his wife Willow, currently live in Prince Rupert, British Columbia, and they visited them several times.

Dad led our family on an adventurous life, with many travels and good times all over the world. He was a gentle man who did not like to be angry and who always treated people with kindness and respect. He expected the same of his sons. Along with his distinguished career in the precious metals mining industry, he was an avid and excellent golfer. Born and raised in Lima, Peru, he was fluent in Spanish and enjoyed practicing his second language whenever and wherever the opportunity presented itself. He could and would dance the Latin rhythms joyously, with anyone who would join him. He was an excellent bridge player. He liked to be around the people he loved, celebrating.

Dad passed on October 21, 2020, from natural causes with Eleanor, Andrew and Anita by his side. Dad would say it has been a "good innings." He is reunited with his beloved granddaughter Victoria who left us in 2013. We are going to miss him fiercely.

Dad will be cremated and we anticipate a gathering in the not too distant future when it is safe to travel across borders again.

On behalf of Dad, we wish you all peace and love and good health.