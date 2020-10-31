Marvin Louis McDade

June 28, 1941 – October 27, 2020

Marvin Louis McDade was born June 28, 1941, in Owyhee, Nevada, to Clarence Sr. and Chrissie Gilbert McDade. He spent time as a young boy in Battle Mountain and moved with his family to the South Fork Reservation in the early 1950s. He joined the Army in 1958 where he spent three years in Germany, being honorably discharged in 1961. In 1962, he married Karen Malotte, and they had two children, Marla McDade Williams and Steve McDade.

From an early age, Marvin had a love of horses and roping. He was a buckaroo and spent many years cowboying and working on local ranches. He also had a love of rodeo in which calf roping and team roping were his main events. Some of his most memorable wins were winning the calf roping at the Winnemucca Ranch Rodeo and at the first ever All-Indian Rodeo in Nampa, Idaho, and winning the Elko County Fair calf branding with his teammates.

Marvin was also a stock contractor and rodeo producer. He provided bucking horses for special events at the Silver State Stampede, the Spring Creek Ranch Rodeo, for Las Vegas Helldorado Days, the Lund Rodeo, and various contests around Nevada. He also put on rodeos and jackpot roping's in Lee, including pulling together the regional finals for the Western States Indian Rodeo Association one year at the Spring Creek Horse Palace. He could not have done these things without his many friends and his family.

He loved spending time with friends and family and would take any opportunity to support his kids and grandkids. He loved to hunt and tell stories of his many adventures. He was always quick with a smile and made people comfortable in his presence.

Marvin was preceded in death by his wife Karen, his parents, his sister Marge Harney, and his brothers Clarence and Ernie McDade. He is survived by his brothers Edward and Joseph McDade, his sister Gracie Begay, his two children, his two granddaughters, and numerous nieces and nephews.