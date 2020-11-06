Menu
Norman Lloyd Culley
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020

Norman LLoyd Culley

October 16, 1946 – October 24, 2020

Norman LLoyd Culley was born in Rio Tinto, NV on October 16, 1946. He went to his heavenly home on October 24, 2020.

Norm is remembered for being a prankster and always wanting to make people smile. Many of you probably have memories of this. Always the great story teller, his memories of many escapades and adventures, will be remembered by many friends and family. He was well loved and I hope you remember those and they make you smile.

Norms journey began in the Northern Nevada Mountain City Area. He loved to hunt and fish as well as many other outdoor pastimes growing up in small towns. He graduated High School in Owyhee, NV. After High School he served during Vietnam Nam in the 588th Maintenance Company (U.S. ARMY). He married his wife of 51 years on July 3rd 1969. From Horseshoe pitching, Golf, to card playing, he kept us all entertained. He also loved to "Cut the Rug" during many Virginia Reels and Chicken dances". Fun Days! There is so much more to write about his interesting life but there is not enough newspaper to include it all.

Norm was preceded in death by his Parents Clem and Roberta Culley, his brother Richard as well as many friends and Relatives. He is survived by his sister Diane Rovig, his wife Mary Louise Culley, his sons Coby Culley, Pace Culley, and daughter Lorri Culley-Button. He is also survived by many relatives and friends that he also loved dearly.

We have chosen not to do a service at this time. We will be having a Celebration of Life on June 12th at 2pm in Lamoille Grove Lamoille, NV. When we can all get together without restrictions.


Published by Elko Daily on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Lamoille Grove
, Lamoille, Nevada
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
13 Entries
Norm was a rare person who could get a smile and a laugh out of you no matter how down you were feeling. He was a character who made your day just by seeing him, ne will be sorely missed, RIP UNCLE NORM WE LOVE YA.
CLIFF HEATH
November 6, 2020
I care and share in your sorrow. I'm sorry I did not know Norm better, but I know from all my Elko family how much he was cherished by all. I know he made you all laugh and feel good. All my love, Sheila
Sheila M Sandusky
November 6, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss. Norm was a great guy and I know he will be missed. Love to Mary Lou and family
Sandy Burt
November 6, 2020
MaryLou I am so sorry for your loss. Norm will always be remembered with love & smiles.
Christy Moore
November 6, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Sending love and prayers to and family
Vivian
November 6, 2020
Dear Mary Lou And Family, we are so saddened by your loss. We wish you peace and comfort.
Karen and Blaine Mowrey
November 6, 2020
Growing up in Mountain City was great. The Cullys, Ratliff´s,Rutherford´s were always looking for fun. Norm was a lot of fun to be around, he was a real prankster. He will surely be missed. You can bet there is a great reunion going on in Heaven
Frank Rutherford
November 6, 2020