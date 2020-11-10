Leo Paul Cormier, Jr.

September 20, 1957 to October 10, 2020

Leo passed unexpectedly on October 10, 2020 in a motor vehicle accident. He was born to Cecile Jeannine Blais-Cormier and Leo Paul Cormier in Bedford, Ohio. He was the second child and youngest son out of four children. During his youth, his family travelled extensively. He had lived in 49 of the 50 states in the U.S.A. as well as Panama. His family eventually settled in Hanna, WY where he graduated high school. After graduation he enlisted in the Airforce and was stationed in Great Falls, MT.

Leo was a talented artist, welder, mechanic and iron worker. He studied Taekwondo, enjoyed acting and studied art in college. Some of the many passions that he had include hunting, fishing, history and riding his motorcycles. He was an active member of B.A.C.A. and was known by the biker community as "Gypsy". He spent several earlier years participating in mountain man rendezvous where he earned the name "Hitzafew". His biggest pride was his family whom he loved spending time with.

He is survived by his wife, Tawnya Cormier; brother, Jerry Cormier; sisters, Annette and Pauline Cormier; four children: Jen Bennett, Lea Pace, Colette Guerrero and Leo Paul Cormier III; grandchildren: Sterling, Gage and Dakota Bennett, Darrien, Gavin, Lucien and Keegan Pace, Harper and Charleigh Allen and Lucien Guerrero.

Leo left an impression on many people and will be greatly missed.