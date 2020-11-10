Menu
Rachel Elizabeth Gaines

Rachel Gaines

November 17, 1982 – October 31, 2020

Former long-time Elko resident, Rachel Gaines, passed suddenly at the age of 37 on October 31, 2020 due to complications from pneumonia. She leaves behind a loving family including her two young children, Grace and Charlie, parents, Chuck and Pam Gaines, sister Heather Mentaberry, and brother, Robert Gaines. Her full obituary can be viewed at www.demossdurdan.com

In lieu of flowers, a trust fund for Grace and Charlie's future education has been set up and will be funded through a GoFundMe account: https://gf.me/u/y7r6qq


Published by Elko Daily on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory - Corvallis
